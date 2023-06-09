Football | Lionel Messi caused a stir in Miami even before he arrived in the city

The prices of tickets for the matches of Lionel Messi’s new club Inter Miami have increased up to 25 times on the US ticket resale websites.

World the best soccer player Lionel Messi confirmed to the Spanish media on Wednesday that his career will continue with Inter Miami, which plays in the North American MLS league.

Inter Miami has not yet officially announced the Argentine star’s contract, but even so, ticket prices for matches at Messi’s new club have risen drastically.

Messi’s first match for Inter Miami could be rumored to be on July 21 when they face Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

According to ESPN on Tuesday, before the announcement of Messi’s transfer, you could get a ticket for that match on the TickPick website for the cheapest price of 29 dollars, or about 27 euros, but as soon as Wednesday, the price had risen to 329 dollars, or about 305 euros.

On Friday, the cheapest ticket on the same site already cost 736 dollars, or about 684 euros. For the most expensive ticket to Messi’s possible first match, you had to pay 6,216 dollars on Friday, or about 5,776 euros.

Ticket prices have thus increased more than 25 times.

On the other on the ticket resale website Vivid Seats, the price of an average ticket for the same match on Sunday was 122 dollars, or about 113 euros, while on Wednesday it had risen to 373 dollars, or about 347 euros.

On Friday, at Vivid Seats, you could get a seat at the game for the cheapest price of 587 dollars, or about 545 euros. Instead, the price of the most expensive ticket had skyrocketed to 85,469 dollars, or 79,424 euros. The second most expensive ticket was obtained considerably cheaper, for 7,278 dollars, or about 6,763 euros.