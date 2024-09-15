Football | Lionel Messi came back extremely effective

Football one of the best players of all time Lionel Messi scored two goals and assisted one as Inter Miami won 3–1 over Philadelphia Union in the North American MLS series.

Messi, who had played the last time in the middle of July in the Copa America, liked full hits. In the final match, Argentina beat Colombia 1–0, but Messi had to leave the green after just over an hour of play.

After that, the superstar missed five MLS matches and four North American League Cup matches.

When Messi returned to real action, he was as effective as usual. Messi completed the 1–1 equalizer in the Philadelphia net in the 26th minute and the 2–1 lead in the 30th minute.

In the extra time of the second half, he passed of Luis Suarez 3–1 goal. Suarez primed Messi’s first full hit, so the familiar pair of radars were at an effective end of the game.

“To be honest, I’m a little tired. The heat and humidity here in Miami didn’t help matters, but I really wanted to get back to playing. I had been on the sidelines for a long time,” Messi told news agency AFP after the match.

The lack of feeling for the game weighed on the 37-year-old Messi’s body, but it was not visible on the outside. He immediately played full minutes as Miami’s captain in his return game.

– During the recovery period, I slowly joined the team training, it felt good and that’s why we decided now that I would start the game. I’m really happy.

Miami Finnish gambler Robert Taylor sat on the bench and didn’t get into real action the night before Sunday in the match played Finnish time.

Also a Finnish tip Teemu Pukki had to settle for sitting on the bench when Minnesota defeated St. Louis City 3–1. Minnesota’s Finnish midfielder Robin Lod was in the starting lineup and played almost the entire match.