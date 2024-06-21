Friday, June 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Lionel Messi broke the record

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 21, 2024
in World Europe
0
Football | Lionel Messi broke the record
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The night before Friday, Argentina beat Canada in the Copa America match.

Argentinian star Lionel Messi set a record for the South American football championship tournament, i.e. Copa America, Finnish time, early on Friday. Messi became the soccer player who played the most matches in the Copa America of all time, when Argentina beat Canada 2–0.

In addition to ten South American countries, six countries from North America, Central America and the Caribbean from Concacaf are participating in this year’s Copa America.

In the opening match of the tournament, Messi had his 35th game in the Copa America. He previously shared the record with the late Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingstone with. Messi is playing in his seventh Copa America tournament.

The goals of reigning world champions and Copa America winners Argentina did Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez. The opening match was played in Atlanta, USA in front of 70,564 spectators.

#Football #Lionel #Messi #broke #record

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Queen Marika cosplay from Jessica Nigri celebrates the launch of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Queen Marika cosplay from Jessica Nigri celebrates the launch of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]