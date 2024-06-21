Football | Lionel Messi broke the record

Football|The night before Friday, Argentina beat Canada in the Copa America match.

Argentinian star Lionel Messi set a record for the South American football championship tournament, i.e. Copa America, Finnish time, early on Friday. Messi became the soccer player who played the most matches in the Copa America of all time, when Argentina beat Canada 2–0.

In addition to ten South American countries, six countries from North America, Central America and the Caribbean from Concacaf are participating in this year’s Copa America.

In the opening match of the tournament, Messi had his 35th game in the Copa America. He previously shared the record with the late Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingstone with. Messi is playing in his seventh Copa America tournament.

The goals of reigning world champions and Copa America winners Argentina did Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez. The opening match was played in Atlanta, USA in front of 70,564 spectators.