Friday, May 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Lionel Messi apologizes for his trip to Saudi Arabia

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 5, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Lionel Messi apologizes for his trip to Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi traveled to Saudi Arabia on Monday, even though PSG had not given permission to do so.

Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi apologized on Friday for his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. Messi’s club Paris Saint-Germain suspended the player for two weeks.

“I’m sorry for what I did and I’m waiting for what the club decides,” Messi said on Instagram to news agency AFP.

According to Messi, he could not cancel the visit to Saudi Arabia, which was related to his contract with the country’s tourism agency. Messi stated that he thought the day after the match was a day off like it usually is.

Mess went on a trip to Saudi Arabia on Monday, for which he works as a tourism ambassador or PR mannequin. PSG had promised their players the first week off on the condition that the team beat Lorient in the league at the weekend. PSG lost, but Messi still went on the trip on his own accord.

See also  Energy | Energy industry: The limitation of profits proposed by the Commission is difficult to implement fairly

#Football #Lionel #Messi #apologizes #trip #Saudi #Arabia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Health: Tarantino, ‘EU legislation provides for overcoming landfills’

Health: Tarantino, 'EU legislation provides for overcoming landfills'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result