Football Lionel Messi amazed with a trick he had never succumbed to before in FC Barcelona: a red card as a reward

Lionel Messi was driven straight out of the field in the Spanish supercup final.

FC Barcelona star player Lionel Messi took him exceptionally to the lead in the Spanish supercup final, where Athletic Bilbao took a 3–2 win on Sunday after extra time. Messi was kicked out from the match with a straight red card.

The red card was Messi’s first in FC Barcelona’s shirt. He has played 753. Matches in the Argentine national team Messi have experienced two outings.

Messi got nervous at the end of overtime in a fighting situation in Bilbao Asier Villalibrelle and would whip him in the head. The referee went to check the situation on video and raised a red card to Mess. The rapture will result in at least two matches being banned for the Mess.

“I understand what happened. I do not know how many offenses they [Bilbao] did. The player tries to deceive and he can’t because he is being violated every time, ”explained FC Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman. Marcan by.

Villalibre was, after 90 minutes, almost able to extend the visitors’ lead with a well placed diving header after the ball had looped into the center, but home side’s keeper 93 minutes into the game. Iñaki Williams scored the match goal. Barcelona both goals scored Antoine Griezmann.

Messille The final in Seville was difficult from the first few minutes as he suffered a thigh injury. However, Messi had assured Koeman that he would be able to play.

“After playing football for several years, Leo knows exactly when he’s fit to play,” Koeman said after the match, according to news agency AFP.

“We talked and he was ready to start. He survived, gave his all, could not ask for more. ”

In Spain, four teams will take part in the supercup: the first and second in the previous season of the Spanish League and those who played in the final of the Spanish Cup. The semi-finals were played earlier in the week. In them, Bilbao beat Real Madrid and Barcelona Real Sociedad.