Football Linda Sällström to Yle, who fired the Finnish winning goal: “I thought first that I can run for everyone”

Linda Sällström decided for Finland to win the European Championship qualifier.

Finland the women’s national football team continued on Friday on the road signposted for the Scotland match and settled the European Championship qualifier against Portugal in the very final moments. At the same time, Finland secured a place in the European Championship final.

In Scotland Amada Rantasen from the face the ball bounced into the Scottish net and Finland won 1-0. Now at Helsinki’s Bolt Arena Linda Sällström shot a superb strike from the left with a real cannonball of a shot.

After the match, in Yle’s field interview, Sällström remembered well what happened in Scotland.

“Waiting for the last seconds before settling, it only tastes sweeter then,” Sällström laughed.

Sällström said the atmosphere after the goal was “pretty sick good,” but he also had time to think about what would happen next on the field.

“I don’t really like it when people come in a little too much skin and everyone comes to hug. I first thought I could just run around the stadium and force everyone not to be at the bottom of the pile. This went very well, too, ”Sällström rejoiced.

According to Sällström, the celebration of the victory was not planned in advance.

“If there was a little good food and if I got a cake, it would be terribly nice.”