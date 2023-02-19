Football | Linda Sällström scored a hat trick in Helmarie’s crushing win

Helmarit defeated Hungary in a training match played in Cyprus.

Finland The women’s national football team continued its excellent performances with the head coach Marko Saloranta under, when the team took the second victory in the international tournament played in Larnaca, Cyprus. Finland, which defeated Croatia 4–1 on Thursday, crushed Hungary no less than 8–0 on Sunday, although beforehand the team was supposed to be a tougher challenge than Croatia.

In the opening period Kaisa Collin, Vilma Koivisto and Jenny Danielsson led the Helmaris to a three-goal lead, and in the second half, the numbers really exploded. The best goal scorer in the history of the Finnish national team Linda Sällström already reached 55 A national team goals thanks to his quick hat trick, and at the end the goal statistics were still Eveliina Summanen and Danielsson.

“The substitutions brought a lot more to our game in the second half,” head coach Saloranta said, referring to, among others, Sällström, Summanen and Ria Öling’s for exchanges.

“Good substitutes are needed, and now we have a lot of good options.”

Milla-Maj Majasaari made his A national team debut and saved a sure clean sheet. Midfielder Koivisto, who moved to IFK Norrköping, recorded his first national team goal. Majasaari and Koivisto recently moved to rising teams in the Swedish main league, Majasaari to IK Uppsala and Koivisto to IFK Norrköping.

Saloranta also found development points in the match, despite the crushing reading.

“At the beginning of the match, our reaction play in the changes of situation was not quite right and we also wasted a few balls. Of course, that’s understandable, because we changed seven field players to the starting line-up from the start of the previous match.”

Helmets won only one official match last year and that was a sack against Georgia, but in recent matches the pace has changed. If you include the unofficial match against Wales played in November (a 4–0 victory for Finland), Helmarit has won its three previous matches with a goal difference of 16–1.

“The project towards the autumn League of Nations has started well. The new players have achieved success and proved that they deserve to be in the national team,” said Saloranta.

Finland will face Romania in the final match of the Cyprus Cup on Wednesday. Among the teams in the tournament, Finland’s Fifa ranking is 31st, Romania’s 40th, Hungary’s 42nd and Croatia’s 60th.

Larnaca:

Women’s national team tournament Cyprus Cup:

Finland–Hungary 8–0 (3–0)

21. Kaisa Collin 1–0, 35. Vilma Koivisto 2–0, 43. Jenny Danielsson 3–0, 67. Linda Sällström 4–0, 77. Sällström 5–0, 78. Sällström 6–0, 84. Eveliina Summanen 7–0, 88. Danielsson 8–0.