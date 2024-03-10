Football | Linda Sällström clashed with supporters – fans' outcry for an investigation

Linda Sällström explained on Instagram what actually happened in the match.

Finland the star striker of the women's national soccer team Linda Sällström clashed with IFK Göteborg supporters after the Swedish Cup match on Saturday.

Vittsjö, represented by a Finn, won their away match 5–0. Sällström explained on Instagram why he went to the side of the field in front of the IFK supporters after the match.

“Yesterday [perjantaina] it was international women's day. Today [lauantaina] my teammate and I had to listen to aggressive misogynistic insults for more than 90 minutes from the other team's supporters,” a disappointed and sad Sällström said in his update.

He said that he was particularly disappointed that inappropriate shouting was not addressed during the match.

“Why weren't those people removed? Why is such behavior allowed? We heard the screams on the field, the referee heard them and surely everyone in the stands heard them. I really hope there were no children there to hear…”

The Finn told how the encounter with the hooligans went.

“I can't say it went very well. I only had to hear more insults.”

He hopes that those who shout inappropriately will be punished.

IFK Gothenburg club leader Håkan Mild commented on the alleged yelling for Aftonbladet.

“We need to investigate the case, talk to the law enforcement officers and supporters about what happened. In any case, it is completely unacceptable,” Mild said.

He claimed that he had not heard any inappropriate shouting himself.

“It could be that I missed it. It must have happened after I left [katsomosta].”

Sällström, 35, is the player who scored the most goals for the Finnish women's national team. He has scored 59 times in the national team shirt. There are 135 A national matches in the account so far.

The women's national team, or Helmarit, will start the EC qualifiers at the beginning of April with an away match against Norway. The Netherlands and Italy also play in the group.