Football Linda Sällström became a Portuguese nightmare again: this is how the goal came in the last seconds of the match

Linda Sällström scored a last minute goal in both Portuguese matches.

Finland national football team striker Linda from Sällström became a real Portuguese nightmare no later than Friday night at the Bolt Arena in Helsinki.

That was what Sällström had already last November, when Finland and Portugal faced in the European Championship qualifiers in Portugal. Sällström fired a 1-1 match in Finland in the 90th minute.

On Friday, Sällström left a 1-0 victory goal even later: it came just seconds before the match ended. With three minutes left in the match, the referee signaled for a Sällström goal.

How the paint was created: Eveliina Summanen baited the ball to Sällström, who got a turn with the ball and got the foot free. Sällström scored from the penalty spot.

Yle posted a video of a great goal on Twitter.