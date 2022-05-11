Football Lina Lehtovaara condemns the final of the Women’s Champions League

Lehtovaara, 40, has been an international referee since 2009.

Finn football referee Lina Lehtovaara has received a great honor at the top of the sport. European Football Association Uefa said on Wednesday that Lehtovaara will be the referee in the women’s Champions League final on May 21st. In the final in Turin, Italy, Barcelona in Spain and Lyon in France will face off.

Lehtovaara, 40, has been an international referee since 2009 and has been awarded the referee of the year in Finland six times. He has condemned a lot of international matches, and this season the account has three matches in the Champions League.

The final position in the Champions League is his first career career, although he served as the fourth judge of the final in 2010.

Lehtovaara’s assistant referees in the final are Greek Chrysoula Kourompylia and Estonian Karolin Kaivoja.

In April, Lehtovaara was named among the twelve judges who will be judging in the women’s European Championship finals in the summer in England.