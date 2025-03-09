Bundesliga club Holstein Kiel loses his captain Lewis Holtby at the end of the season. The 34-year-old informed his club that he would not extend his expiring contract. The former international was switched to the fjord four years ago. Last year he made his first promotion to the Bundesliga with the club.

“It was important to me to include the club in my plans at an early stage and thus create for all clarity,” said the midfielder, according to the Kieler. From summer he wanted to “do something new”. Holtby left it open. “He has shaped the such successful path of the past few years on the pitch, his leadership role in the cabin and his personality,” said sports manager Carsten Wehlmann. Holtby is one of the names “which will remain connected to the club forever”.

It was speculated longer about the future of Holtby. Before he came to Kiel, he played for traditional clubs such as FC Schalke 04, FSV Mainz 05, Tottenham Hotspur and Hamburger SV. This season Holtby came to 20 missions in the Bundesliga and was in the starting eleven twelve times. In total, he has played 102 games for the Kielers so far.

“With this we can all focus on the topic and fully focus on our big common goal until the end of the season,” said Holtby and, after his farewell announcement, looked at the fight for the remaining in the class. “And when I say goodbye in summer, I will remember this club as one of the most beautiful stations in my career.”