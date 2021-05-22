Football Lewandowski finished the goal record in the last minute, Moisander’s Bremen dropped

Robert Lewandowski’s 41-goal season is a new record for the German Bundesliga.

Football The German Bundesliga champions Bayern München did not loosen their gas in the final round of the series but broke Augsburg at home 5-2. Augsburg Fredrik Jensen watched Bayern’s goal 65 minutes into the match after stopping a shot by the visitors’ keeper.

Bayern Munich striker star Robert Lewandowski had a chance to get a series one-season goal record in their own names. Bayern already scored four goals in the opening period, but Lewandowski never succeeded.

Lewandowski’s historic 41-goal had to wait until 89 minutes, when he finally managed to overtake the Augsburg goalkeeper. Rafal Gikiewiczin. Gerd Müllerin The record of 40 goals lasted 49 years.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuerilla would have had the opportunity to achieve a zero-game record for the entire series. Neuer fought in the match Daniel Caligiurin penalty kick, but Bayern let Augsburg score twice in the second period. Neuer, who has kept his goal clean 204 times, will move on to the next season.

Niklas Moisander was captain when Werder Bremen ended the season with a 2-4 home loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach. Werder Bremen was second to last in the series as Cologne rose to Bremen in the final round.

Bremen drops from the series. Moisander, who has played in Bremen since 2016, is likely to leave the club in the summer.

Lukas Hradecky played with Leverkusen’s goal in a 1-3 loss to Dortmund. Leverkusen was sixth in the series and will advance to the group stage of the Europa League next season.

Joel Pohjanpalo was not in the Union Berlin lineup in the home game against Leipzig. Max Krusen the extra time goal saved the Union 2-1 victory and seventh in the standings. Union is the last team in the series to advance to the European Games.