Football Leverkusen, who played without Lukas Hradecky, took a crushing victory over Dortmund – “This was a catastrophic day for us”

Dortmund’s defense leaked like a sieve without Mats Hummels, and the gap to the top of the series at Bayern grew.

Borussia Dortmundin hopes for the German Bundesliga championship were shattered when Dortmund suffered a 2-5 home loss to Bayer Leverkusen. Dortmund star striker Erling Braut Haaland had to be injured to watch the match in the stands.

Dortmund were under pressure to win the match to stay in the championship battle, but the team’s fumbling defense led to the league’s sixth loss of the season. Bayern Munich escaped even further.

“This was a catastrophic day for us. Now is not the time to talk about Bayern, we have other problems right now, ”Captain Dortmund Marco Reus told DAZN, according to news agency AFP.

Dortmund is nine points from the top, and its lead to third-place Leverkusen shrank to five points.

“This was a bitter defeat. We have to put our words into action, ”the coach promised a more defensive defense before the match Marco Rose said.

Haalandin the absence ate up the attacking power, but equally Mats Hummels his absence ate up power from Dortmund’s defense. Hummels substitute Dan-Axel Zagadou served the opening goal to Leverkusen after just ten minutes as a result of a comic mix.

Zagadou easily lost the ball in his own penalty area, and Patrik Schick was able to kick the ball freely into the goal. Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel threw himself into the path of the ball, but the ball bounced to the rescue Manuel Akanjista to the finish.

The game equalized with another own goal at the other end, but Leverkusen took the lead with a great counter-attack, which ended Florian Wirtz pushed the ball to the goal.

Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich crowned Dortmund’s devastating half-hour as he shot the ball into the top corner of the ball. Fans of Dortmund took a break from their team’s break.

Jonathan Tah and Moussa Diaby increased Leverkusen ‘s management in the second period before Steffen Tigges struck at the end of the narrowing.

Leverkusen’s number one goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky was sidelined due to corona infection.

