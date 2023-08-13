Football | L’Equipe: Neymar accepted contract offer from Saudi club

The transfer requires the clubs to reach an agreement.

Soccer stars the flow to the Saudi Arabian League is getting a continuation. French L’Equipe says on its websitethat PSG’s Brazilian star Neymar has accepted the contract offer made by the Saudi club Al Hilal.

The completion of the transfer still requires that PSG and Al Hilal reach an agreement.

According to L’Equipe, Neymar’s, 31, contract would be for two years and the attacker’s salary for the entire contract period would be around 160 million euros, or an average of 80 million per season.

An Englishman According to Sky PSG is willing to sell Neymar because they want a younger team. Lionel Messi left the club at the end of last season and moved to the United States for the MLS league.

Christiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia last winter, and this summer several stars have gone to Saudi Arabia for big salaries. They have moved to the country, for example Karim Benzema, N’Glolo Kante and Sadio Mane.