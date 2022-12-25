Football | L’Equipe: Brazil, disappointed in the World Cup, proposes to Zidane as their head coach

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Rafael Benitez are also vying for the position of head coach of Brazil.

of Brazil the football association is complaining Zinedine Zidane as the new head coach of his men’s national team, says the prestigious French sports publication L’Equipe.

Brazil, which was one of the biggest champion favorites of the World Cup tournament in Qatar, which ended a week ago, was already broken in the quarterfinals in a penalty shootout against Croatia. Disappointment erupted violently, and Brazil’s head coach Tite had to leave his position.

French Zidane, who won the World Championship in 1998 and the European Championship in 2000 as a player in the national team, has won the Champions League three times and the Spanish Championship twice in Real Madrid as a coach. He left Real Madrid in May 2021.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, they are also seeking the position of head coach of Brazil Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Rafael Benitez.

Brazil, which has won the world championship a record five times, has already passed 20 years since its last championship.