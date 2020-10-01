Football Lepsu’s defense dropped KuPS from the sequel in the Europa League

Romanian CFR Cluj continues to the group stage of the Europa League.

CFR Cluj – KuPS 3–1Kuopio The ball club lasted just over four minutes of pressure from the Romanian home team in the European Football League qualifier in Cluj-Napoca.

The host CFR Cluj took the lead, 1 – 0, after a penalty 5 minutes into the match. Mario Rondon pushed the ball away from the corner Otso Virtanen to guard the Kuopio paint.

The ref dubiously awarded them a penalty 42 minutes into the match, which was neatly put away by Lepsu. Alexandru Păun escaped KuPS from a Portuguese player Nuno Tomásilta and released Gabriel Debeljuhin. Cluj’s second leading player delivered the ball to an empty goal.

Rondon hit his second hit of the evening and Cluj’s third KuPS goal from the left corner. This time, the defenders of Kuopio fumbled in the 56th minute. Păun crosses the ball into the box from the free kick Saku Savolainen did not get discipline.

Teams the level difference was clear. KuPS got well into the game between the first two goals of the hosts and got four corner kicks, among other things, but the experienced home team ruthlessly vaccinated against the mistakes of the Kuopio team.

Udoh, who changed the field, beautified the final numbers to 3-1 with extra time.

The winner of the one-piece match earned € 2.9 million in UEFA prize money from the European Football Association and advanced to the group stage of the Europa League.

In his previous third qualifying round game a week ago, KuPS knocked out Lithuanian Suduva 2-0. In the second round, KuPS beat Slova in the penalty shootout in Bratislava. Before that, the people of Kuopio bowed to Moldelle in Norway in the 1st qualifying round of the Champions League.

Due to a crown by Uefa, the match was played in an empty stands and on the wet natural grass of Constantin Radulescu Stadium.

Kupsin Igors Tarasovs.­