Football | Leo Messi the Ballon d’Or for the eighth time

Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to the world championship, was voted footballer of the year.

to Inter Miami transferred in the summer Lionel Messi was not on the candidate list last year, when the French France Football -magazine’s panel of experts voted for the best soccer player of the year. The Argentinian’s career seemed to have taken a downward turn.

In the World Cup played in November-December 2022, Argentina’s captain showed the doubters that the leg rises even in the old days. On Monday, the 36-year-old Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, i.e. the player of the year title. As usual, the award ceremonies were held in Paris at the Chatelet Theatre. The award was presented to Messi by the owner of Inter Miami David Beckham.

Manchester City’s Norwegian star came second in the vote Erling Haaland. PSG’s French striker collected the third most votes Kylian Mbappe. The fourth was Manchester City’s Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

Messi arrived at the party with his wife and children.

The selection was already the eighth: Messi has won the most coveted award in the football world in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Messi’s 2022–23 season was crowned by the world championship at the Qatar Games. In addition, he managed to win the French championship in PSG’s shirt before moving to Inter Miami.

Statistics even in the light, the Argentinian väkkärä was effective, as 38 goals were scored in 54 matches and Messi also scored 25 hits.

Messi’s career is amazing both in the national team shirt and in club teams. He has played 124 international matches, scoring 57 goals. He scored 496 goals in the main leagues of Europe (474 ​​in Barcelona and 22 in PSG).

Messi has won the Ballon d’Or more times than anyone else. Cristiano Ronaldo has been selected as the player of the year five times, and has reached three selections Michel Platini(1983, 1984 and 1985), Johan Cruyff (1971, 1973 and 1974) and Marco van Basten (1988, 1989 and 1992). The vote was held now for the 67th time. In 2020, the award was not awarded due to the corona pandemic.

See also Last time FC Barcelona’s Spanish player Aitana Bonmati received the Women’s Ballon d’Or.

For the best the international jury of journalists voted a Spaniard as the female player Bonmat’s fence. The 25-year-old midfielder celebrated winning the Champions League with FC Barcelona in the spring and crowned the year with the World Cup title at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in the summer of 2023.

Australia finished second in the women’s vote Sam Kerr and third, Bonmat’s teammate Salma Parallel life.

The world champion of Argentina, who plays for Aston Villa, was chosen as the best male goalkeeper of the year Emiliano Martinez.