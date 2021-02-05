Football Leipzig taking their Champions League game to Hungary and Mönchengladbach to Denmark – against Liverpool and Manchester City

Leipzig The quarterfinals of the Football Champions League between Liverpool and Liverpool may be played in Budapest, Hungary. Liverpool has been banned from entering Germany due to restrictions on entry caused by the coronavirus.

Leipzig is scheduled to host Liverpool on 16 February. According to Leipzig, the decision to take the home game to Hungary has not been made, but the options are open.

Borussia Mönchengladbach Sports Director Max Eberl in turn, said the club is looking to take its Champions League match to Denmark.

Mönchengladbach is scheduled to host Manchester City in the quarterfinals on 24 February.

“We’ve asked Midtjylland but also other clubs,” Eberl said.

German Society Hoffenheim has problems getting into Norway as a guest of Mold in the Europa League. Hoffenheim said he expected news of the venue from Molde.

Clubs are threatened with a 0-3 loss if their home games are not played.