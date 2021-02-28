Football Leicester lost at home to Arsenal and it darkened the team for a week

The match against Arsenal started well, but the course turned fast.

Kelpo the foreheads of Leicester, who played the season, have been frowned on for the past few days.

On Thursday, the team unexpectedly dropped out of the European Football League to Slavia Prague, and on Sunday Leicester lost to the English Premier League at home to Arsenal 1-3.

More pain for the home team Harvey Barnesin injury at the beginning of the second half. Barnes was injured when the game became more physical, and he had to leave the field. Leicester is already suffering from several injuries.

Leicester started Sunday’s fight briskly and took the lead in the sixth minute Youri Tielemansin with a back shot.

Arsenal moved at the end of the opening period David Luizin and Alexandre Lacazetten goals to the lead and eventually grabbed the well-earned victory. Luiz caught everyone by surprise with a unexpected volley after 39 minutes Willianin after a free kick from. Lacazette’s hit was a free kick.

The third goal of the London visitors was scored close Nicolas Pepe, after a fight of 52 minutes.

Leicester is third in the Premier League and Arsenal is tenth.

In the second in the already finished match, the home team Crystal Palace ended up with a goal-free draw against Fulham. Fulham is on the worse side of the fall line and the Palace is in 13th place.

The Tottenham – Burnley, Chelsea – Manchester United and Sheffield United – Liverpool matches will be played later in the Premier League today.