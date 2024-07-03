Football | Lehti: The organizers hit and kicked a supporter at the EC stadium

Football|The video of the force used by the law enforcement officers is shocking.

Organizers is suspected of having committed violence in the European Football Championship match between Portugal and Slovenia on Monday in Frankfurt.

Portuguese magazine Correio da Manhã published a video of the incident shot by a viewer, which shows how several law enforcement officers use violence on an arrested fan.

Also Record has posted the same video of the incident. The video has spread widely on social media.

The video shows how the security guards first hit the supporter and later also kick him while he is on the ground.

At the same time, another supporter was held in the country.

The incident took place in the large entrance tunnel leading to the field, but it was visible in at least one part of the stands.

According to the CM, the abused person was a Portugal supporter who had tried to rush onto the field after Portugal received a penalty kick in extra time of the match.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo preparing for the penalty kick during extra time of the match against Slovenia.

Sports media The Athletic reported that the German police are investigating the activities of the law enforcers.

“I can confirm that we are aware of the incident and that we are investigating it,” a police spokesperson said For The AthIetic.

According to the newspaper, a total of seven different supporters tried to get onto the field during and after the match.

It is estimated that they tried to go to the superstar Ronaldo with the probable goal of getting a picture together.

It is not the first time in these games that fans tried to get to Ronaldo on the field. Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has expressed concern about the safety of the players. It is strictly forbidden for supporters to enter the field.

The European football association Uefa has also repeatedly reminded of the ban.

“Safety in stadiums is definitely the most important thing. To stop it (fans running onto the pitch), security has been increased,” a Uefa spokesman said.

The spokesman did not specify what the increase in security measures means in practice.

Portuguese and Slovenia’s quarter-final match on Monday went to a penalty shoot-out, which Portugal won 3-0. The actual game time and extra time were played without a goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty kick in overtime, but shot the ball into the goal in the penalty shootout.

Portugal will face France in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The other quarter-final matches are Spain-Germany, England-Switzerland and Holland-Turkey.