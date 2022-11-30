Pelé has been hospitalized regularly in recent years due to his ongoing treatment for colon cancer. The disease was diagnosed in September last year in the 82-year-old Brazilian, after which a tumor was removed.

Kely Nascimento, Pelé’s daughter, writes on Instagram that there is no reason to panic. “He is in the hospital for medication. There is no emergency or a new bad diagnosis,” said Nascimento.

Pelé, one of the best footballers of all time, became world champion with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

