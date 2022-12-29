By Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Pele, the legendary player who rose from poverty to become the king of soccer, died on Thursday at the age of 82.

“The Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein regretfully confirms the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, today, December 29, 2022, at 3:27 pm, due to multiple organ failure, a result of the progression of colon cancer associated with to his previous clinical condition”, informed the hospital where Pelé was admitted in a medical bulletin.

Pelé was hospitalized in November to re-evaluate chemotherapy and treat a respiratory infection, after undergoing surgery to remove a colon tumor in 2021.

Since then, the former player’s state of health has deteriorated, and a progression of cancer has required greater care related to Pelé’s kidney and heart dysfunction, which ended up not resisting.

On Pelé’s official Instagram account, a small message highlighted that “inspiration and love marked King Pelé’s journey”.

“On his journey, Edson enchanted everyone with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social work around the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love. His message in his life becomes a legacy for future generations. Love, love and love, forever,” the message reads.

The best-known Brazilian in the world, Pelé accomplished feats that made him the king of football. He was the only player who stopped a war, “kicked out” a field referee, scored more than 1,200 goals and won three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970).

The king said that his talent came from God and he never stopped revering his great companion, the ball. “If I could, my name would be Edson Arantes do Nascimento Bola. It would be the only way to thank her for what she did for me.”

Tributes from all parts of sport, politics and popular culture were paid to a figure who epitomized Brazil’s dominance of football.

“Before Pelé, “10” was just a number. I read that phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But that sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say that before Pelé, football was just a sport. Pelé changed everything,” Brazil striker Neymar said on Instagram.

French President Emmanuel Macron was more synthetic and poetic: “The Game. King. Eternity,” he said on Twitter.

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo said Pele “will never be forgotten”.

“A mere ‘goodbye’ to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that embraces the entire world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference from yesterday, today, forever”, said Ronaldo.

In recent years, Pelé has been suffering from several health problems, including hip surgery that made him unable to walk without assistance and significantly reduced his public appearances.

Hospitalized during the recent World Cup in Qatar, Pelé received several tributes throughout the tournament, including a flag with his image among the Brazilian crowd and a banner carried by the national team players. On his social networks, he published comments about the World Cup, such as a message to Neymar after Brazil’s elimination and a congratulatory message to champion Argentina.

Playing for Santos almost all his career, his farewell will be at the club’s small stadium, Urbano Caldeira, better known as Vila Belmiro. According to a spokesperson for Santos, the wake will begin on Monday morning and last until Tuesday morning. Afterwards, a procession will take place through the streets of Santos and the burial will take place in a ceremony reserved for family members.

“Pelé was much more than the greatest sportsman of all time. Our King of Football was the ultimate exponent of a victorious Brazil”, said the CBF on Instagram.

In homage to Pelé, the former striker of the Brazilian national team Ronaldo, world champion in 1994 and 2002, said that the king never left the top.

“His talent is a school that every player should go through. His legacy transcends generations. And this is how he will live on”, Ronaldo said on Twitter.

(Additional reporting by Pedro Fonseca)