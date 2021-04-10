Football Leeds, who played undercutting, knocked out Manchester City, even though City had 27 more shots

Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas finished twice. The latter hit was a winning goal with extra time.

Leeds held quite a bang for football in the English Premier League, knocking down Manchester City 2-1. He became the hero of the match Stuart Dallas, which completed both hits of the guests.

The winning goal of Dallas was shot by the goalkeeper Ederson between the legs in the first minute of extra time. Hit a great vertical pass Ezgjan Alioski.

Leeds the resilience and danger in his counterattacks tells him that the team played the entire second half with the man’s underpower.

Leeds Liam Cooper flew to the shower at the end of the first half after rolling Gabriel Jesusin. Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa reacts to the expulsion by taking the attacker Patrick Bamfordin quick exchange and Pascal Struijkin to the field.

A few minutes before the exit, Dallas had taken the visitors to the lead by shooting the ball through the post.

On the other Halftime score was 76 minutes Ferran Torres fired a handicap. In overtime, Dallas provided a cold shower at the top of the series.

Premier League according to statistics City had 71 percent of possession and Leeds 29. The home team had 29 goals.

City lead the Premier League by 14 points to local opponent Manchester United, who have two matches less played out of the two. Leeds is ninth, but Aston Villa may overtake it even later on Saturday.