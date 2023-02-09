Leeds’ two-goal lead against Manchester United turned into a draw.

Football In the English Premier League recently to his head coach To Jesse Marsch sacked Leeds came close to a surprise as Manchester United’s guest at Old Trafford. However, Leeds’ 2–0 lead did not last until the end, and United ended up drawing 2–2.

Leeds took the lead in the match after only 55 seconds of play. of Leeds Pascal Struijk beat United in a duel for the ball Bruno Fernandes with and found with his pass Wilfried Gnonton. The young Italian shot the ball from 20 meters into the back corner.

Leeds’ 2-0 goal came early in the second half, when Gnonto’s cross hit United Raphael from Varane own goal.

United’s chase began in the 62nd minute when Marcus Rashford butt 1-2 taper. The 2–2 equalizer was created in the 70th minute, when Jaden Sancho shot the ball into the goal from 12 meters.

Manchester United is third in the league table and Leeds is 15th. The teams will meet again on Sunday, when Leeds will be the home team. Wednesday’s game was a backlog from the fall.