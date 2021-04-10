Football Leeds served a super surprise and knocked down City – Stuart Dallas fired twice into the net

Leeds United took the series from a superior number one and rose to ninth.

Manchester City faced Leeds United in Premier League’s first Saturday game. Leeds served quite a surprise by knocking City 2-1.

Stuart Dallas scored the opening goal of the match and took Leeds to the lead at the end of the first period. A moment later, the team became less than when Liam Cooper received a red card.

Finally in the 76th minute Ferran Torres raised City to levels. The excitement was enough for extra time, with Dallas scoring another goal and taking Leeds to victory.

There was no hard setback for City. City still lead Manchester United by 14 points.

For Leeds, the victory was third in the tube, lifting the team to ninth.