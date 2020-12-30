Leeds United matches have been goal-rich this season in the Premier League, with a total of 60 goals seen in 16 matches.

Main Series Riser Leeds didn’t leave football cold in the English Premier League on Tuesday as it scrambled for another Premier League runner-up in West Bromwich 5-0. Leeds paved the way for their second consecutive league win in the first half, which it won 4-0.

For West Bromwich, a match at home stadium in Hawthorns got an unfortunate turn in the ninth minute when defender Romaine Sawyers returned the ball to his own goal. His thoughts goalkeeper Sam Johnstonen did not go together.

Ezgjan Alioski increased the lead to 2 – 0 as the match clock showed 31 minutes Jack Harrison five minutes later 3-0. Rodrigo struck a penalty after 40 minutes, making it 4 – 0.

In the second half, Leeds had finished 5-0 in the 72nd minute Raphinha.

The match Leeds, which was one of the top names in the Premier League Patrick Bamford successful in scoring.

In Leeds games, it hurts and happens. Before Christmas, the ascending team lost a humiliating 2-6 to Manchester in Manchester, but has since lost two consecutive wins. Before West Bromwich, Leeds defeated Burnley 1-0.

In Leeds matches, the goal nets stretch at both ends of the field to the butt. The team has scored 30 goals in 16 matches and released as many as their own.

Premier League Arsenal, which had long been in the doldrums of the big clubs, took its second victory in a row when it overthrew away Alexandre Lacazzetten 66 minutes into the match, the referee signaled for a Brighton 1-0.

Fighting for his main series seat, Burnley took an important 1-0 home win over Premier League jumbo Sheffield United. Burnley scored a goal after 32 minutes Ben Mee.

Southampton, who started the season well, had to settle for a 0-0 draw against West Ham at home.

Later on Tuesday night, Manchester United and Wolverhampton will still meet at the former home field.