B.When he arrived in the Lisbon courtroom on Friday, Rui Pinto was confident of victory. “I’m here to fight,” announced the young Portuguese at the beginning of the process, which the newspaper “Observador” characterized with the words “the fine line between informant and hacker”. For some, the young man with the hedgehog hairstyle is a “hero”, for others a “villain” because the 31-year-old Portuguese has illegally gained access to computer systems.

The captured data became known as the “Football Leaks” and “Luanda Leaks”. They unearthed corruption of unimaginable proportions and led to countless proceedings. In Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo was sentenced to a suspended sentence for tax evasion and had to pay around 20 million euros; the Swiss public prosecutor’s office is investigating Fifa President Gianni Infantino. In Portugal and Angola, the authorities have launched investigations into the daughter of former President José Eduardo dos Santos. Isabel dos Santos is accused of illegal enrichment and money laundering running into billions.

90 criminal offenses charged

According to his attorney William Bourdon, Pinto is “the Edward Snowden of international corruption and must be recognized as one of the greatest whistleblowers of the early century”. Snowden, also a client of Bourdon, named the defense as one of more than 40 witnesses. Pinto is charged with 90 crimes: In 68 cases he is said to have gained unauthorized access to computer systems, and 14 times he is said to have violated postal secrecy. He is accused of attempted extortion. Five years ago he hacked the IT of the international sports marketing agency Doyen and then demanded up to a million euros.

Pinto could not be considered a real whistleblower because he “did not act in good faith,” the judge said. According to press reports, his lawyers have already expressed Pinto’s regret to the court that he had misjudged the situation: he had previously said that he only wanted to find out how much to pay for his silence. On Friday he said he had never received any money for his information. His previous activity is over. According to the broadcaster RTP, he tried to counter the impression that he was a kind of internet pirate. Instead, he emphasized his willingness to work with the authorities.

It was only in early 2019 that it became known that the mysterious informant “John”, who provided “Football Leaks” with more than 70 million documents, was former history student and IT self-taught Rui Pinto. He was arrested in Hungary, where he moved as an Erasmus student in 2015. From there he was extradited to Portugal, where he was placed under house arrest from prison in April 2020.

Pressure from the powerful on the judiciary?

He has been at large since the beginning of August and is taking part in a witness protection program. He lives under police protection in a secret apartment in the greater Lisbon area. The security precautions in the court are therefore reminiscent of a terrorism trial. Pinto and his supporters had previously raised doubts about the independence of the judiciary: large football clubs that he had brought into distress had put pressure on the judiciary. There is talk of an attempt to extend his European arrest warrant. The football club Benfica Lisbon rejected the allegation this week.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese authorities are full of praise and appreciation for Pinto’s “complete willingness to find the truth”. Initially, he feared a prison sentence of up to 25 years. Apparently, his support in the dos Santos case led to a rethinking of the public prosecutor’s office, which had previously refused to accept any agreements. Pinto had gained access to more than 715,000 documents related to the business activities of the Angolan billionaire and handed them over to an international association of journalists.

At the beginning of the year, the “Luanda Leaks” drew attention to relations with the former Portuguese colony of Angola. The Portuguese and Angolan judiciary has started investigations against Isabel dos Santos. Billions of euros in accounts and assets have been frozen. Isabel dos Santos, who denies any wrongdoing, had had close business relationships with Portugal until the disclosure platform was published. The cooperation could not end there. So far he is said to have given investigators more than 17 terabytes. But he already let it be known that he had much more incriminating material concerning Portugal.