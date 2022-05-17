Football League top KuPS set OPS record for consecutive lossless league games in Finland

HJK climbed narrowly – FC Lahti was surprising, but luck rejected it.

KuPS has gone from lossless to heaven in the men ‘s football league for almost a year. The last time the team lost was on May 29 last year.

On Tuesday, KuPS claimed an convincing 3–0 victory as a guest of AC Oulu, so the people of Kuopio have played 29 consecutive league games without a loss. The achievement bypasses the main series record set by the Oulu Palloseura in 1981.

Paint Exchange tip Tim Vayrynen hit the game’s opening goal with their sixth hit of the season.

“I’ve gotten to play with good guys. Even today a great feed that I got to enjoy. Those places are my specialty, ”Väyrynen repeated, finishing his left foot.

Väyrynen moved to Kuopio in August, so he has not lost a single league game in a KuPS shirt.

KuPS can get a record of more than 40 years old completely for itself next Monday as a guest of HIFK.

“It will come if it comes. We do our own thing as well as possible, and if we deserve a record, it will come, ”Väyrynen said.

HJK rose to 3–2 in FC Lahti in a surprising match.

At the end of both periods, the Lahtiers hit the ball into the Club’s net, but their purity, skill and luck were not quite enough. FC Lahti was followed by the first away loss of the season.

“There was hunger and desire to win – but I am disappointed with the result. You don’t get anything for free from HJK, ”is the head coach of FC Lahti Ilir Zeneli annoyed.

The steady but slow opening period dominated by HJK ended dramatically. On the eve of a break from FC Lahti Juho Pirttijoki guided the air next to the tailgate Altin Zeqirin from the passport 0–1.

The second three-quarter continued with the same efficiency as where the first ended. In just ten minutes, the Club wedged into the lead after finishing up close Bojan Radulovic and Perparim Hetemaj.

HJK’s the second goal was scored by the goalkeeper Antonio Regueron anti-glare when he stopped Casper Terhon cannon without getting the ball a safe enough distance.

FC Lahti reached the equalizer in the 84th minute Teemu Penninkangas with the top corner, but the defender Hysen Memollan demolishing your own goal a moment later settled the game.

“At first it was a bit slow to build, but during the break the team reacted well, then we got into the box and back,” HJK’s coaches Toni Korkeakunnas crystallized while licking the sick head pilot Toni Koskelaa.

Haka and SJK equalized the series points in Valkeakoski with a 1–1 draw. The away team will be kicking an hour after the penalty kick for the Chilean striker Josepablo Monreal. Haka overtime leveling paint was marked Anthony Herbertille.