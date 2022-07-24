Football | League leader KuPS scored four goals in the second half, bluntly crushed HIFK 5-1

In Sunday’s second league match, SJK defeated FC Lahti 3–1 on the away field.

Men’s the top team in the football league, KuPS, scored four goals in the second half on their home field and crushed league jumbo HIFK 5–1. In Sunday’s second league match, SJK defeated FC Lahti 3–1 on the away field.

KuPS, who beat FC Lahti 4–0 in their previous game two weeks earlier, took the lead at the break Jaakko Oksanen by hitting The goal was Oksanen’s first career in the Finnish league, and the match was also the youngster’s first.

At the beginning of the second half Clinton Anthony gave the home team a 2–0 lead, but Eero Markkanen brought the visitors from Helsinki to a goal five minutes later. However, KuPS ran away with two goals within a couple of minutes, they were on point Daniel Carrillo and Gabriel Bispo. Tim Vayrynen completed the smashing in the final moments of the match.

KuPS leads the series by three points over HJK, which has played more matches. HIFK has collected only one point from its last four games, and in the whole season only seven points have been collected from fifteen games.

In Lahti, SJK jumped to a 2–0 halftime lead Samson Ebukan and By Diego Rojas with hits, and in the second half Tuomas Kaukua completed the visitors’ third. Berat Kösen the first league goal of his career brought some consolation to the hosts.

SJK is seventh in the series, FC Lahti is last to last.