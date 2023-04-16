Football | League leader Arsenal lost badly, a miserable penalty kick from the national team star

Arsenal’s position at the top of the Premier League weakened on Sunday.

Football The English Premier League’s championship battle intensified over the weekend. League champion Manchester City won on Saturday, but league leader Arsenal couldn’t do the same on Sunday.

Arsenal started fast as a guest of West Ham, and in ten minutes the score was 2-0. They waved the goal net Gabriel Jesus and Martin Ødegaard.

Gradually, however, West Ham got into the match, and after more than half an hour of play Said Benrahma narrowed it down from the penalty spot.

At the start of the second half, Arsenal had a great chance to stop West Ham’s rise when the team was awarded a penalty. The star of the England national team Bukayo Saka however, shot the ball roughly past the goal, and a moment later the game was even.

Jarrod Bowen avoided Arsenal’s offside trap and shot smartly by Thilo Kehrer from a high pass past the ball Aaron Ramsdale.

A draw means Arsenal’s lead over Manchester City is four points, but City have a game in hand.

The teams meet at City’s home ground on April 26 in a match that could decide the title.

Sunday in the second match, Manchester United defeated Nottingham 2–0 away from home. The goals were fired Antony and Diogo Dalot.

The win lifted ManU into third place in the league, over Newcastle. Nottingham, on the other hand, continues solidly in the battle for relegation.