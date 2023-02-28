Football | Le Parisien: A young woman accuses PSG’s Achraf Hakim of rape

The alleged act is said to have taken place between Saturday and Sunday at the home of Hakim, who is a member of the Moroccan national team.

24 years old a woman accuses someone who plays in Paris Saint-Germain, the star club of the French football league Achraf Hakim about rape, a French newspaper Le Parisien tells.

The woman had gone to the police station on Sunday and told that she had been raped. The alleged act is said to have taken place between Saturday and Sunday at Hakim’s home.

The woman claims that Hakimi had kissed her, taken off her clothes and inserted his fingers inside her despite the prohibitions.

Spanish sports magazine FLAT said Hakim was home alone at the weekend. His wife and the couple’s children were on vacation in Dubai. Both Le Parisien and AS said Hakim paid for the woman’s trip to the football star’s home over the weekend.

According to the woman, the two met through Instagram in mid-January.

Woman did not want to file a lawsuit against Hakim, according to Le Parisien, but the prosecutor had taken the case under investigation due to its seriousness.

Hakimi, 24, was part of Morocco’s core men at the World Championships played in Qatar at the end of last year. Morocco finished fourth in the tournament.

Hakimi, who has played in PSG’s defense since the 2021-2022 season, was not in the team’s squad on Sunday in the assembly in an away match against Marseille.