Football | Lauri Markkanen created a buzz in Gnistan’s vip stand

Lauri Markkanen was watching the draw of Gnistan, represented by his brother Eero Markkanen, against Jäpsi.

Football In the first-team match between Gnistan and Jäps, the most photographed person was hardly any player from either team, not even Gnistan’s forward Eero Markkanenbecause Eero Markkanen’s brother came to watch the match Lauri Markkanen.

Markkanen, who represents the Utah Jazz of the NBA basketball league and played in the all-star game, made the cell phone cameras go wild in the VIP stand of the Oulunkylä football field.

Markkanen is currently doing conscript service in the Santahamina garrison, so he was on weekend leave.

Eero Markkanen played 77 minutes in the match. He had a couple of opportunities to score, but in the first half a header missed the goal and in the second half a half-time pass failed.

The match ended in a goalless draw, so the team continues in the First Division without losses, five wins and three draws. The Jäps now have three wins, one draw and four losses.