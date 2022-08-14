Football | Lassi Lappalainen scored a skillful winning goal for Montreal

The goal was Lappalainen’s second of the season in MLS.

of Montreal winger Lassi Lappalainen emerged as the hero of his team when the away game against Houston brought a 3-2 victory in the main league of American football in the MLS.

Lappalainen scored the winning goal of the match in the 69th minute after skillful deflections. Body diversions sent the opponent in the wrong direction, and Lappalainen was able to shoot the ball into the back corner.

The hit was the second of the season for Lappalainen, 24. Montreal is second in the MLS Eastern Conference.

A Finnish player was also seen scoring in the German Bundesliga, when Fredrik Jensen completed Augsburg’s opening goal in a 2–1 away win over Leverkusen.

Huuhkajie’s first keeper was not seen in the home team’s goal due to suspension Lukas Hradeckyabut Jensen passed Andrei Lunjovin.