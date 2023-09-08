Football | Lamine Yamal, 16, made his debut in a Spain shirt as the youngest ever and immediately scored

Yamal, who represents FC Barcelona, ​​was replaced on the field in the Georgia match at the end of the first half. He scored in the 74th minute.

From the age of 16 of the super promise Lamine from Yamal became the youngest soccer player ever to appear in the Spanish A national team on Friday night.

Spain faced Georgia in Friday night’s European Championship qualifier, and Yamal was substituted at the end of the first half in the 44th minute of the match.

Dani Olmon replaced Yamal is 16 years and 57 days old in his A national team debut. He took the record from his teammate From Gaviwho also played in the match.

Gavi was 17 years and 62 days old when he made his debut for Spain A in the Nations League semi-final against Italy in October 2021.

Lamine Yamal represents FC Barcelona at club level.

Yamal got on the field on Friday, when Spain led their away match with goals 4–0. He scored his first A national team goal in the 74th minute and gave Spain a 7–1 lead.

The match is still in progress.

In April, Yamali became the youngest major league player in the history of FC Barcelona. He made his La Liga debut against Real Betis at the age of 15 years and nine months.

The youngest ever player to appear in a men’s international match is for the British Broadcasting Corporation BBCAccording to the Northern Mariana Islands Lucas Knechtwho debuted in the national team at the age of 14 years and two days in April 2007.

The Northern Mariana Islands is a member of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), but is not a member of FIFA.