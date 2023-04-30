Football | Lamine Yamal, 15, made history at FC Barcelona – he previously served a long suspension

Lamine Yamal played in a La Liga match on Saturday when he was only 15 years old.

From the Spanish Lamine from Yamal became FC Barcelona’s youngest ever player to play a La Liga match in the club’s shirt on Saturday night. Yamal, 15, entered the field in the 83rd minute of Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Real Betis.

However, Yamal is not the youngest player to have played for FC Barcelona’s representative team. According to the news agency AFP, the Catalan association says that Albert Almasque played in a Macaya Cup match aged just 13 years, 11 months and six days in 1902.

Yamali’s exact age on Saturday was 15 years, nine months and 16 days.

“He has a natural talent to play in the attacking third. It’s hard to find players like that,” FC Barcelona head coach Xavi stated after the match.

“He doesn’t look 15 years old. He is more mature than his age.”

Xavi also understands that Yamali is being compared to Lionel Messi and Ansu Fatiwho also debuted at a very young age at FC Barcelona.

“When you see him in training, you realize that he can become a great player.”

FC Barcelona player Raphinha said after the match that the whole team was talking about Yamal’s debut.

“We talked about this on the bench. When I was 15 years old, I think I played in our neighborhood team,” Raphinha told Movistar, according to AFP.

“His arrival at the stadium in front of all the people was incredible. It would have been even better if he had scored a goal, but he still scores goals in better moments and will become an important part of the club.”

Spanish Sports magazine Marca says that Yamal has been training with the representative team for months.

There is also a little bit of trouble with Yamal, because in February he got into trouble due to events during the Spanish under-17 national team’s game trip to the Algarve.

Nothing has been said about the incident other than that it was a violation of the rules with several teammates. In March, Barcelona banned Yamal for four games in the under-19 team.

According to Marca, Yamal has “learned his lesson”.