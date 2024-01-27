Football | Lahti's stadium project is headed for a dead end – a complete failure from FC Lahti

A new football stadium has been planned for Lahti Kisapuisto for years.

Lahten A new football stadium has been planned for Kisapuisto for several years. It hasn't been finished yet, and now the latest plan is being completely rejected by the local football clubs FC Lahti and Lahti Reippa.

Kisapuisto's current soccer field with its stands was built for the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, because Olympic soccer matches were played there. Since then, the changes have been minor and they have also been partially unsuccessful, for example the current artificial grass was installed without a sufficient elasticity factor.

Discussions about a new stadium began almost ten years ago, but in 2021 the city of Lahti announced the goal of a stadium with 5,000 spectators, which would meet the requirements of category 3 of the European Football Association (Uefa).

Since then, the plan was cut back a bit and there was time to put out a tender for the main grandstand project in the fall of 2022. When the tender ended in May 2023, Lahti was faced with a harsh reality: not a single bid fell short of the 13.7 million euros set aside for the project.

After this, the updating of the plan began and at the same time FC Lahti was left out of the preparation.

In the new plan, the stadium has been cut down drastically: there are only 2,100 permanent stands left. In addition, according to the city of Lahti, the stadium would meet the requirements of UEFA's lower, second category, which enables domestic matches up to the main league level. The price tag has dropped to 10.1 million euros.

According to the city of Lahti, the stadium would be completed in the summer of 2026 at the earliest.

FC Lahti and HJK march from the locker room to the field in June 2018.

FC Lahti and Reipas have both released strongly worded statements about the new plan. Among the shortcomings are listed, among other things, the inadequacy of changing rooms and the lack of toilets, as well as numerous other space deficiencies.

According to FC Lahti, which plays in the Veikkausliiga, the new plan does not even meet Veikkausliiga's requirements in many respects, not to mention UEFA's requirements.

“The project plan partly prevents both FC Lahti and other operators from organizing exciting and safe sports and cultural events in Kisapuisto”, FC Lahti states in its statement.

In addition, FC Lahti hints, among other things, that the city has spent hundreds of thousands of euros of taxpayers' money on numerous project plans and familiarization trips over the past seven years.

Reipas plays in Kakkones and, according to the club's press release, cannot even aim for promotion if the stadium is implemented according to the new plan.

“Fixing security and away supporters can be a problem already in Kakkones, but above the league level it is already a requirement. If the current project plan is realized as it is, Reipas would not be able to take on a serial increase due to the circumstances, even if the financial conditions for it were there,” states Reipas in its announcement.

According to the city of Lahti, the plan is still indicative and can be supplemented.

Next Thursday, the City of Lahti's welfare and leisure board will issue its own opinion on the stadium project to the Group and Facilities Division. According to the presentation, the board is in favor of the project plan.