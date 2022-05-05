La Spezia – The first section of the national sports court of appeal chaired by Carmine Volpe has La Spezia’s urgent complaint was acceptedcanceling the day of disqualification inflicted on Ivan Provedel.

The goalkeeper of the Ligurian club had been sanctioned by the sports judge on the recommendation of the Federal Prosecutor for having uttered “a blasphemous expressionidentifiable without margins of reasonable doubt “, on the occasion of the match against Lazio last April 30 valid for the 16th return match of the Serie A championship. The fact would have occurred in the 9th minute of the second half, immediately after the momentary goal 2-2 scored by the guests. The footballer, however, objected to the reading of the lip from which the circumstance is inferred, given that there is no audio recording of the alleged imprecation.

The lawyers of the Ligurian club have appealed to the precedent of last November which had concerned the Sassuolo player Davide Frattesi. Also in that case, as in the one concerning the goalkeeper of Spezia, there was no audio recording of the alleged blasphemy, which was deduced only from the reading of the lip. Thesis contested in the appeal of the Emilians, according to which the midfielder had pronounced the expression “porco uncio”, and that the sports court of appeal had considered “accredited with equal margins of verisimilitude by the technical consultancy reports in the acts”.

