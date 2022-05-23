Football Kylian Mbappé’s transfer saga has strange features – even President Macron is involved in the negotiations

Kylian Mbappé consults with Emmanuel Macron in deciding between PSG and Real Madrid.

From France carried a big football news over the weekend when the country’s football giant PSG announced an attacking star Kylian Mbappén remaining in Paris until 2025.

Mbappé, 23, long rumored in Real Madrid, on Monday revealed that even the French president had discussed his future Emmanuel Macronin with. The president made his position clear in the young man’s election.

“We talked a lot. You could say he (Macron) gave good advice. He wanted me to stay, it’s part of the negotiation. In moments like that, you can see how important football is in society, ”Mbappé said at a news conference.

“Everyone knows I wanted to leave last year and I was sure it would be the best choice. However, the years roll by and things change. I am French and there are great feelings about leaving the country. That would have been difficult. ”

Mbappén following the announcement of the agreement, several media outlets reported that Qatar-owned PSG had fired its sports director Leonardo. PSG has not confirmed the kick news.

Mbappé also told the media about his dream of playing at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. According to the striker, PSG is not against the Olympic representation.

Mbappé grew up in a Paris suburb and arrived at PSG in 2017 from AS Monaco.