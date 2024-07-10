Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Football | Kylian Mbappé’s rush continues – Real Madrid presents its star signing

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 10, 2024
in World Europe
Football | Kylian Mbappé's rush continues – Real Madrid presents its star signing
Kylian Mbappé’s representative duties continue quickly.

French soccer star Kylian Mbappé The EC tournament ended in disappointment late on Tuesday, when Spain knocked out France in the semi-finals of the tournament in Germany. On Wednesday, it emerged that Mbappé’s representative duties will resume quickly after the disappointment, as his new club Real Madrid announced that they will officially introduce Mbappé to the media next Tuesday.

Mbappé and his Real shirt with number 9 will appear at Real’s Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday in the early afternoon Finnish time. Tähtihankinta also signs the chairman of Real to his five-year contract by Florentino Perez with. Mbappé’s annual salary is reported to be 15 million euros, and the various bonuses are even over a hundred million.

Mbappé’s EC performances were disappointing, and the man was also bothered by a broken nose in the opening match.

