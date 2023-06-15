Football | Kylian Mbappé tried to break the wings of transfer rumors – “I didn’t think the letter threatened anyone”

On Thursday, Kylian Mbappé tried to dispel doubts that he would already like to move elsewhere from PSG this summer.

French football star Kylian Mbappé assured on Thursday that the only option for him at the moment is to play next season in Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappé informed PSG in a letter on Monday evening that he will not exercise the option in his contract, so his contract will expire next summer. This led to speculation that PSG would try to sell the player this summer in order to get a transfer fee for him.

“I have already answered the question. I said that my goal is to stay at the club, to stay at PSG. That’s my only option right now,” Mbappé said on Thursday at the media conference of the French national team, according to news agency AFP.

Mbappé also commented on the letter he sent to the club.

“I didn’t think the letter could meet or threaten anyone.”

Mbappé told AFP that he has never discussed extending the contract beyond next year. Nor was he surprised that the sale rumors started after the letter was sent.

“No, there was nothing in it that caused a shock.”

Mbappé, who is the captain of the French national team, denied that sending the letter just four days before the Euro qualifier against Gibraltar had interfered with the national team’s preparations.

“I accept everything, people talk, criticize, I understand. However, people do not have all the information. I know why I do and what I do and say what I say. There is no problem here.”

Mbappé also commented on the French president Emmanuel Macron talks that the president is trying to encourage the player to stay in France.

“He wants me to stay in Paris and my goal is to stay, so we are on the same wavelength.”