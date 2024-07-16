Football | Kylian Mbappé put on a Real Madrid shirt – paying attention to the Spanish fans in a great way

Football|Kylian Mbappé put on the shirt of a big club for the first time.

Long the wait came to an end on Tuesday, when the French soccer star Kylian Mbappé25, finally donned the white jersey of Spanish giants Real Madrid on the Santiago Bernabeu turf.

The presentation of the Frenchman in front of more than a hundred thousand Real fans culminates several years of speculation about his transfer to one of the biggest football clubs in the world.

Mbappé and Real’s contract was first heard at the beginning of June. The contract will keep Mbappe in Madrid for the next five years with an annual income of around 15 million euros.

In Tuesday’s event, the Frenchman’s jersey number was revealed to be 9. He has previously played with game number 7 at the club team level.

Kylian Mbappé posed with his parents Wilfrid Mbappe and Fayza Lamar and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez (right) on Tuesday.

Mbappé also had a surprise up his sleeve for the giant audience. After getting to the podium and the microphone, the Frenchman delighted his audience by speaking fluent Spanish.

“Hey everybody! I’m trying to speak Spanish. It’s great to be here. I have dreamed of this for many years. This is a dream come true,” he told Aftonbladet by.

Mbappé represented Paris Saint-Germain for the previous seven years. In his career, he has won, among other things, the French Ligue 1 championship seven times and the world championship in the shirt of his home country in 2018.