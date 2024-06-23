Sunday, June 23, 2024
Football | Kylian Mbappé presented a demand of almost 100 million euros to PSG

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 23, 2024
in World Europe
Kylian Mbappé, the captain of the French European Championship team, will inherit nearly 100 million euros in receivables from PSG.

In progress the captain of the French national team who injured his nose in the current European football championships Kylian Mbappé is in a money dispute with his old club.

He has sent an official demand for the payment of his wages to Paris Saint-Germain. Nearly 100 million euros in salary receivables and bonuses have not been paid.

French L’Équipe– magazine, Mbappé has presented PSG with an invitation to pay his debts. RMC Sport – website, Mbappé plans to take legal action if the former club does not pay the receivables. Mbappé has not received wages or various bonuses since April.

Mbappé is demanding his money from PSG before June 30, when his contract with the Parisian club officially expires.

Mbappé, who represented PSG for seven years, has already signed a contract with the new club and will soon join Real Madrid.

