Wednesday, August 14, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Kylian Mbappé hit immediately – Real Madrid celebrated the Super Cup victory

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2024
in World Europe
0
Football | Kylian Mbappé hit immediately – Real Madrid celebrated the Super Cup victory
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Kylian Mbappé was successful in his debut match for Real Madrid.

| Updated

French superstar Kylian Mbappé opened his goal account in the shirt of Real Madrid in his very first match.

Mbappé, 25, hit the net for Italy’s Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw. The winners of last season’s Champions League and Europa League will meet in the match.

Mbappé scored a 2–0 goal for Madrid in the 68th minute of the game. He shot the ball irresistibly into the net with his right foot of Jude Bellingham serving.

The opening goal of the Champions League champion was completed in the 59th minute of the game Federico Valverdewho was able to direct the ball in from a meter of Vinícius junior from the brilliant input.

Real Madrid eventually won the match 2–0 and got to celebrate the sixth supercup victory in its history.

#Football #Kylian #Mbappé #hit #immediately #Real #Madrid #celebrated #Super #Cup #victory

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In Kursk region they decided to completely evacuate one of the districts

In Kursk region they decided to completely evacuate one of the districts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]