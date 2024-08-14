Football | Kylian Mbappé hit immediately – Real Madrid celebrated the Super Cup victory

Football|Kylian Mbappé was successful in his debut match for Real Madrid.

14.8. 23:59 | Updated 0:00

French superstar Kylian Mbappé opened his goal account in the shirt of Real Madrid in his very first match.

Mbappé, 25, hit the net for Italy’s Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw. The winners of last season’s Champions League and Europa League will meet in the match.

Mbappé scored a 2–0 goal for Madrid in the 68th minute of the game. He shot the ball irresistibly into the net with his right foot of Jude Bellingham serving.

The opening goal of the Champions League champion was completed in the 59th minute of the game Federico Valverdewho was able to direct the ball in from a meter of Vinícius junior from the brilliant input.

Real Madrid eventually won the match 2–0 and got to celebrate the sixth supercup victory in its history.