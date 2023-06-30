Friday, June 30, 2023
Football | KuPS’s opponent in the Champions League qualifiers survived

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 30, 2023
in World Europe
Kuopio Palloseura’s opening opponent in the women’s Champions League qualifiers is Denmark’s Köge.

On the first one in the qualifying round, the teams play so-called mini-tournaments. The winner of each four-team tournament advances to the second round of the qualifiers.

The other two teams in the KuPS and Köge mini-tournament are Spartak Subotica from Serbia and Klaksvik from Faroe Islands. The winner of the match between KuPS and Köge will face the winner of the match between Spartak Subotica and Klaksvik in the final of the tournament. The losers play the bronze medal match.

The first matches of the tournament will be played on September 6, and the bronze and final matches on September 9. The venue of the tournament is not yet known.

The group stage of the Champions League would open up for KuPS, if it clears itself from the second round of the qualifiers. The groups and matches of the opening round of the qualifiers were drawn on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.

