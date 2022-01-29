Football KuPS’s Latvian national team player fires a “squad goal” over 40 meters

KuPS won the VPS in the league cup match.

Football On Saturday, the Finnish League Cup saw the most beautiful goal of the Finnish football season to date. KuPSin Jānis Ikaunieks defeated a VPS player in a ball-in situation, advanced just over halfway through the field and fired an arc ball over forty meters, which attached to the VPS goalkeeper who met Teppo Marttisen and sank to the finish.

“He’s going to get such a body paint and will do it,” the narrator said in a broadcast of the Ruutu service.

The goal was scored at the end of the match, as the extra time ordered by the referee had been played for almost three minutes. Ikaunieks also scored a 2–1 goal for KuPS.

The match ended in a 3-1 win for KuPS.

Ikaunieks, 26, is one of the national team players in Latvia. He moved to KuPS a year ago, but due to injuries he only played in a few matches in the Veikkausliiga. He played in six matches in the European Conference League qualifiers.

Men’s League Cup Saturday: Group Stage

Block C: SJK – AC Oulu 2–2 (0–0), KuPS – VPS 3–1 (2–1).

The B-block match between FC Lahti and Haka was postponed.

The following matches: 5.2. Honka – Haka (B), HJK – IFK Mariehamn (A), VPS – AC Oulu (C).