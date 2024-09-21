Football | KuPS won the Finnish Cup – Petteri Pennanen as the hero

Football|KuPS overthrew Inter after dramatic stages.

Captain Petteri Pennanen was the hero of Kuopio Palloseura in the final of the Finnish Cup. KuPS overthrew Inter 2–1 dramatically after extra time.

Pennanen hit twice very spectacularly. He scored a 1-1 equalizer just a few minutes before the actual game time was up and in the follow-up match he also scored the winning shot from a distance.

The cup victory is KuPS’s fifth in its history and third in four seasons. The club also won the Cup in 2021 and 2022.

In the opening period no goals scored. Inter took the lead in the 51st minute in a way that did not flatter the people of Kuopio. Axel Kouame you kicked the ball from the KuPS defender who played carelessly and started For Darren Smith a completely free scoring position.

Striker Smith made no mistake about the position.

However, Inter’s lead did not last until the end. After a long period of pressure, Pennanen leveled the match in the 86th minute.

A few minutes later, KuPS struck again, but the video referee saw the hit as offside.

Pennanen was able to strike right at the beginning of the follow-up match, in the 92nd minute.

Towards the end of the opening period of overtime, Inter was able to increase the pressure. Florian Krebs got the best place, but shot sky high.

As extra time progressed, Inter’s players seemed to freeze in the cooling evening in Tampere. The top-class places were no longer seen towards the end.

Referee Oliver Reitala with his last whistle released the people of Kuopio for a wild victory celebration.

Match was played at the new Tammela stadium in Tampere. There were 5,745 spectators. It is the highest number in the 2000s in the final of the football Finnish Cup.

KuPS does not have time to celebrate its victory for long. It will play again in Tampere already on Tuesday. Then it’s Ilves, and the stakes are the settings in the tight championship battle of the Veikkausliiga.