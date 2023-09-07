Football | KuPS with a last-minute goal to the final of the women’s Champions League qualifying tournament

On Saturday, KuPS will face Serbian champion Spartak Subotica in the final of the qualifying tournament.

Women’s the reigning Finnish football champion Kuopio Palloseura advanced to the finals of the women’s Champions League qualifying tournament in Denmark.

Home team HB Köge led the match, but KuPS leveled and won 2–1. The decisive goal was scored in extra time Emma Santamäki.

Köge led Cecilie Flöen goal after the opening half. Came from an exchange Lavdije Begolli brought the people of Kuopio level in the first minutes of the second half. After that, the tie continued until the third minute of extra time, until Santamäki scored a valuable goal.

KuPS will face Serbian champion Spartak Subotica in the final of the qualifying tournament on Saturday, who crushed Klaksvik from Faroe Islands 7–0.

The winner of the match advances to the second round of the qualifiers.