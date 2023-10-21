Saturday, October 21, 2023
Football | KuPS took an early 1–0 lead against HJK in the deciding game of the championship

October 21, 2023
Football | KuPS took an early 1–0 lead against HJK in the deciding game of the championship

KuPS needs a three-goal win from the away game.

Helsinki Jalkapalloklubi and Kuopio Palloseura will decide the men’s football Finnish championship on Saturday. The match starts in Helsinki at 17:00, and HS will follow the match in the tracker below this story.

HJK has a clear advantage in the match. The lead over the Kuopio team is three points, so KuPS needs a win to get to even points. After that, the champion would be decided by goal difference. KuPS needs a three-goal win to get past Klub.

Bronze medals have already been secured by the Vaasa Palloseura.

