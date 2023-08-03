Friday, August 4, 2023
Football | KuPS scored goals but fell out of the Euro fields

August 3, 2023
KuPS lost to Derry City in the Conference League qualifier with 4–5 on aggregate.

Kuopio The ball club’s euro sky has ended for this year.

KuPS played a 3-3 draw at home with Northern Ireland’s Derry City. Derry won the first meeting last week 2-1, so they advance with 5-4 on aggregate to the third qualifying round of the Conference League.

Among the Finnish teams, HJK is still participating in European club team tournaments. It’s the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

