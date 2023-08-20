KuPS crushed SJK 3–0 in front of their home crowd.

Kuopio The football club took a vital victory over Seinäjoki Football Club in Sunday’s top match with the men’s football league championship in mind. KuPS crushed SJK 3–0 in front of their home crowd.

“The game plan worked perfectly for us. That’s a hat off to the coaching staff”, mused the captain of KuPS Anton Popovich.

In the final moments, the one who entered the field as a substitute in the 82nd minute played a big role Arttu Heinonen, who completed the last two goals. They sealed KuPS’s crushing victory once and for all.

“A great entry from Artu,” Popovitsh praised.

KuPS spoiled fans who created a good atmosphere in the first half with the most spectacular attack pattern of the evening, at the end of which the Brazilian Elite Junior scored a 1–0 lead for the home team. The situation was opened by an Australian Tete Yengi with a clever wall pass, the Briton To Jake Jerviswhose precise centering Junior nailed the ball into the goal.

SJK is going through a difficult phase in the league, as the team has lost its four most recent matches. SJK is in third place in the league, six points behind the leader KuPS. HJK is second only one point away from KuPS.

The league’s top match attracted 4,374 spectators to the sunny Kuopio Keskuskenta. The number of spectators was the second best in KuPS this season.